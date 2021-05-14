Emma Charles – Get To Me

The stirring ballad finds Charles fearlessly cleansing herself from a relationship where she “got so used to feeling small” and “not feeling heard” alongside “empty promises and wasted tears.” Defiantly – over swirling synths and mesmeric drum machines – Charles offers a direct and empowering rallying cry for moving on to those who may need it most – “I won’t let it get to me.”

