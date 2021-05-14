Cilla Raie ft Tiffany Evans – Open For Love

UK R&B singer/songwriter Cilla Raie from North London returns with a sultry romantic single “Open For Love.” The single is a collaboration with US starlet Tiffany Evans (best known for her singles Promise Ring ft Ciara and Texting My Ex ft T-Pain) produced by rising UK R&B producer Peddy Pro. “Open for Love” is an awakening, being ready to embark on a new romantic journey after healing from previous toxic relationships. The collaboration signifies a new moment for R&B, with this UK to US female R&B collaboration.

