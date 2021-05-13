Hiatus Kaiyote – Red Room

Monthly Features
Spin Magazine
- Margo Price Launches A Series of Rumors Record Club With ‘Long Live The King’
- Mastodon Release ‘Forged By Neron’ off Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack
- Liz Phair Releases Another New Song From Soberish With ‘In There’
- Tom Morello Teams With Ex-Styx Singer Dennis DeYoung on ‘The Last Guitar Hero’
- Sleater-Kinney Share ‘Worry You’ Single Ahead of Upcoming Path of Wellness LP
- St. Vincent Debuts ‘Down’ Video Ahead of Daddy’s Home Release
- Florence + The Machine Preview ‘Call Me Cruella’ From Disney’s Cruella
- Coldplay Finally Unveil ‘Higher Power’ With Performance From the International Space Station
- Frank Turner Releases ‘The Gathering’ Featuring Jason Isbell and Muse’s Dominic Howard
- Watch Tom Petty’s Nostalgic ‘Drivin’ Down to Georgia’ Video
Music Connection
- She Rocks Awards Open for Nominations
- Artist to Artist: Zarbo
- Virtually Attend 'Death Row Experience' for Label's 30th Year
- Golf Beef with Cedric the Entertainer, Mack 10, Big Boy, Afroman and More
- Submit to Film Music Contest
- Gear Review: Mackie CR8-XBT
- Settle Your Scores Sign to Mutant League Records
- MC Alums Cruzados Return to Studio
- Volunteer at MerleFest
- Attend MLC Webinar: 'Connect to Collect'
Music News Underground
- City String Ensemble challenge classical music preconceptions with their new EP of pop covers
- Suris invite you into the ‘Bonehouse’ with their avant-garde psych-folk sound
- Maxïmo Park's Paul Smith commemorating Northumberland Miners’ Picnic with solo performance
- BBC Radio 1 launch outreach programme ahead of Big Weekend of Live Music 2021
- Better Noise Music announces key series of promotions and new hires
- Face2Face America 'Face2Face' video premiere
- Shaun Ryder announces solo album
- Former Level 42 member launches new career chapter with imminent solo album
- Justin Sullivan shares harrowing new single 'Unforgiven'
- Indie rock & electro pop alchemists The Nomadic release new single 'Skaterpark'
