May Rio – I C

May says of the glittering new track, “I C” was built on a noodly little guitar riff I wrote–it’s one of the few more guitar-heavy songs on Easy Bammer. The lyrics come from a place of deep frustration, of wanting to get out of a situation I felt trapped in. Tony 1 was messing around and landed on those little whistles you hear throughout. I think the production throughout the album has a lot of humor.”

Produced by Tony or Tony and mastered by Sarah Register (Ariana Grande, Yaeji, The Shins), Easy Bammer is inspired in part by time spent touring with Poppies, as well as the year the world went into lockdown. On her debut solo album, May turns months of isolation into a curious & hyperreal reflection on memory of a time in New York City before stay-at-home-orders and lukewarm take-out—reflections on a time when staying at home & thinking felt like an unreasonable request of the cosmos. Easy Bammer gives its listener a chance to experience the warmth & quiet laughter of reflection; it does so in a time otherwise reserved for most as an endless cycle of waiting for new headlines.