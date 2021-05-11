Wallice – Off The Rails

Wallice shares “Off the Rails” today, the title track from her forthcoming debut EP, out Friday, June 4th independently. Accompanied by a Sims-inspired music video starring Wallice as the unfortunate protagonist, ‘Off the Rails’ serves as a reminder to reflect on our own poor choices before blaming unseen forces. The track follows the success of previous singles “Hey Michael”, “23” and “Punching Bag.”

Directed by L.A. photographer and creative Jerry Maestas, the “Off the Rails” video sees Wallice placed in a variety of situations seemingly beyond her control, as a faceless person behind a computer screen decides her fate, a play on the track’s themes. Wallice explains, “Off the Rails” is about feeling like you don’t have any control over your life and that the world is against you – and that you’re the only one that feels that way. Sometimes there are periods in your life when it’s easy to think your life is falling apart, and there’s nothing you can do to stop it or fix it. I think sometimes it’s okay to sit in that self pity, but also at the same time you have the power to control it and take responsibility for your actions, at least to an extent. Sometimes there are just rough patches, and you have to do your best to get out of them, roll with the punches, and try not to be a shitty person.”

https://www.instagram.com/wallice/