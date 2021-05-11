Sylvan Esso – Numb

Monthly Features
Spin Magazine
- Sleater-Kinney Share ‘Worry You’ Single Ahead of Upcoming Path of Wellness LP
- St. Vincent Debuts ‘Down’ Video Ahead of Daddy’s Home Release
- Florence + The Machine Preview ‘Call Me Cruella’ From Disney’s Cruella
- Coldplay Finally Unveil ‘Higher Power’ With Performance From the International Space Station
- Frank Turner Releases ‘The Gathering’ Featuring Jason Isbell and Muse’s Dominic Howard
- Watch Tom Petty’s Nostalgic ‘Drivin’ Down to Georgia’ Video
- HEALTH Team With Nine Inch Nails For New Single, ‘ISN’T EVERYONE’
- Los Lobos Share Beach Boys, Thee Midniters Covers Ahead of Native Sons LP
- Modest Mouse Share ‘We Are Between’ Single After Six-Year Hiatus Between LPs
- Descendents Release ‘Baby Doncha Know’ From Upcoming Album, 9th & Walnut
Music Connection
- BMI Announces Winners of Pop Awards
- Akai Announces MPC One Retro
- Grammy Museum Announces Marco Antonio Solís Exhibit
- Attend CCC Webinar: 'Music Licensing for Apps'
- FabFilter Releases Timeless 3 Plugin
- Live Music Society to Announce Grants for Small Venues
- Gold Tone Announces MicroBass, Launches Giveaway
- Distrokid Expands 'Splits' Feature
- Attend 2021 ASCAP Experience
- Kubernik: Sam Cooke-Legend
Music News Underground
- Better Noise Music announces key series of promotions and new hires
- Face2Face America 'Face2Face' video premiere
- Shaun Ryder announces solo album
- Former Level 42 member launches new career chapter with imminent solo album
- Justin Sullivan shares harrowing new single 'Unforgiven'
- Indie rock & electro pop alchemists The Nomadic release new single 'Skaterpark'
- London Rapper Ultra_Eko video premiere of hard-hitting anthem ‘Be Like Me’
- Lora Kelley celebrates the simple and hidden nuances of motherhood with 'Mama’s Kitchen'
- The White Label Auction raises 34,000 for The BRIT Trust music charity
- BBC Radio 4 celebrates Bob Dylan ahead of his 80th birthday
