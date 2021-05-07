Paloma Faith – Monster

Monthly Features
Spin Magazine
- Coldplay Finally Unveil ‘Higher Power’ With Performance From the International Space Station
- Frank Turner Releases ‘The Gathering’ Featuring Jason Isbell and Muse’s Dominic Howard
- Watch Tom Petty’s Nostalgic ‘Drivin’ Down to Georgia’ Video
- HEALTH Team With Nine Inch Nails For New Single, ‘ISN’T EVERYONE’
- Los Lobos Share Beach Boys, Thee Midniters Covers Ahead of Native Sons LP
- Modest Mouse Share ‘We Are Between’ Single After Six-Year Hiatus Between LPs
- Descendents Release ‘Baby Doncha Know’ From Upcoming Album, 9th & Walnut
- Rostam Shares ‘From the Back of a Cab’ Single and Video Featuring HAIM, Charli XCX and More
- The Black Keys Cover R.L. Burnside’s ‘Going Down South’
- Sturgill Simpson Shares Cover of ‘Paradise’ from John Prine Tribute LP
Music Connection
- L-Acoustics Launches Immersive L-ISA Studio
- Roundtable: The New Era of Music PR
- Bnny Sign to Fire Talk Records
- May 8 (5/8) Will Celebrate Shure's SM58 Mic
- Mix With the Masters To Host Al Schmitt Tribute
- Attend Leland Sklar In-Store Book Signing
- Recording Academy Partners with The MLC on Joint Webinars
- New: Music Connection x "Joy Sounds" Livestream and Podcast
- Netflix Seeking Music Data Analyst
- Gibson Announces Peter Frampton “Phenix” Les Paul
Music News Underground
- Former Level 42 member launches new career chapter with imminent solo album
- Justin Sullivan shares harrowing new single 'Unforgiven'
- Indie rock & electro pop alchemists The Nomadic release new single 'Skaterpark'
- London Rapper Ultra_Eko video premiere of hard-hitting anthem ‘Be Like Me’
- Lora Kelley celebrates the simple and hidden nuances of motherhood with 'Mama’s Kitchen'
- The White Label Auction raises 34,000 for The BRIT Trust music charity
- BBC Radio 4 celebrates Bob Dylan ahead of his 80th birthday
- This week’s emerging and self-releasing artists
- Papa Roach release new lyric video for 'Help (Aelonia Remix)'
- Five Finger Death Punch release official music video for 'Darnkess Settles In'
