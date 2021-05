The Arts Lead Sheet # 1 – Jobs, Grants, Contests and More

What is the Arts Lead Sheet? It is a resource for finding grants, jobs, opportunities in the arts. It started as an ad-hoc e-mail list a few years. We are now bringing it back as a feature on FEMMUSIC. It is not restricted to music but encompasses all of the arts.

Jobs

Netflix Seeking Music Data Analyst – Los Angeles, CA

https://jobs.netflix.com/jobs/71344688

5280 Magazine – Assistant Food Editor – Colorado

https://www.5280.com/job-opportunities/

High Country News – Indigenous Affairs Editor – Closing May 26, 2021 – Colorado

https://classifieds.hcn.org/denver/employment-education/indigenous-affairs-editor/AC1E00390c55923924ruE4919B6A

Swallow Hill Music – Concert Director & Venue/Production Manager – Denver, Colorado – Deadline May 9, 2021

https://swallowhillmusic.org/get-involved/jobs-internships/

Grants

Martha Kate Thomas Fund for Artists – Colorado – Deadline – June 8, 2021

https://www.bouldercountyarts.org/thomas_fund_grant_guidelines

Musicians Relief Fund – Boulder, Colorado – Opens May 5, 2021

https://www.bouldercountyarts.org/musicians-relief-fund

Colorado Creates Grant – Deadline June 7, 2021

https://oedit.colorado.gov/colorado-creates-grant?utm_campaign=Colorado%20Creative%20Industries&utm_medium=email&_hsmi=124955874&_hsenc=p2ANqtz–UwJ9Uoq5IMDAoT5dL6k3eAXcSwm6julf42YLjOM1M496l13Lweh0k7ewdpYQos6413zvEV4mbynfpIK_BtvkeUu3Tqg&utm_content=124955874&utm_source=hs_email

Shuttered Venue Operators Grant (SBA)

https://www.svograntportal.sba.gov/s/?utm_campaign=Colorado+Creative+Industries&utm_medium=email&_hsenc=p2ANqtz-_wwgvqnBZdT5Auj_ge2gI6SCIwvHCk0u2DPOhxV5VZAD1IGLrV7coMXODKgpB26Mw81muf0FEHOPOsrw6vrUiO3enQ9A&_hsmi=124955874&utm_content=124955874&utm_source=hs_email

Art Business Accelerator Grant – Deadline May 14, 2021 – Colorado

https://www.artworkarchive.com/grants/art-business-accelerator?utm_campaign=Colorado%20Creative%20Industries&utm_medium=email&_hsmi=124955874&_hsenc=p2ANqtz-832Ao7MZan6jd8oNkswkNMwxDGNaw26ZS9ld64e3OvFke2o9G1_vUbOvTaRbQKWUtgsUnuYr25a9TzdQSx_UcgEPJKNw&utm_content=124955874&utm_source=hs_email

McColl Center For Art – North Carolina – May 15, 2021

https://mccollcenter.org/apply/

Virginia Center for the Creative Arts Residency – Deadline May 15, 2021

https://vcca.slideroom.com/#/Login

World Trade Center Artist Residency – NY, NY – Deadline May 16, 2021

https://www.silverart.com/apply/

Art for Black Lives Artist Residency – Palm Springs, CA – Deadline May 18, 2021

https://artforblacklives.org/artist-residency

Andy Warhol Foundation Arts Writers Grant 2021- Deadline May 19, 2021

https://www.artswriters.org/

2021 Musical Theater Song Writing Contest – Deadline May 17

https://www.arts.gov/initiatives/musical-theater-songwriting-challenge?utm_campaign=Colorado%20Creative%20Industries&utm_medium=email&_hsmi=124955874&_hsenc=p2ANqtz–4cPWa8jdeWo9MRGE_mwPEywjzMozxUT84TxJiEh9gZrn9e3VipXKhG_guhFK6BWd2QIV8K-WMXctHKimu6yDeKLK2iA&utm_content=124955874&utm_source=hs_email

Colorado Music Relief Fund – Deadline May 30, 2021

https://redlineart.submittable.com/submit/167065/colorado-music-relief-fund?utm_campaign=Colorado%20Creative%20Industries&utm_medium=email&_hsmi=124955874&_hsenc=p2ANqtz-_62AzBLOID9DRQuV3VDq3MBynjx4bC82ww4DMeLspXf-413RSMLckN2FTHSEtdVIH9Q6koJrhrjoNNzMoTCDG4uDQ1lw&utm_content=124955874&utm_source=hs_email

Colorado Convention Center – May 24, 2021

https://denverpublicart.org/for-artists/?utm_campaign=Colorado%20Creative%20Industries&utm_medium=email&_hsmi=124955874&_hsenc=p2ANqtz-_xcA24N-XJRjhy6AUaP8JNSvDMcuNe-v8qkr7arsWLGfXQ-RxepHADONwdTtfRIPI5ldZ0A25BwSlSFUOEviMr-TSL6Q&utm_content=124955874&utm_source=hs_email

Collective Imagination for Spacial Justice Grant – Massachusetts – May 24, 2021

https://www.nefa.org/ImagineSpatialJustice

2022 AIRIE Residency – Miami, FL – Deadline June 1, 2021

https://www.airie.org/residency-information

The Canadian Women Artists’ Award – New York – Deadline June 9, 2021

https://www.nyfa.org/awards-grants/canadian-women-artists-award/

Opportunities

Denver Startup Week Submissions – Closes June 11, 2021

https://www.denverstartupweek.org/articles/452-2021-cfp-submission-guidelines?utm_campaign=website&utm_source=Denver%20Startup%20Week&utm_medium=Email