Stand Atlantic, nothing, nowhere – deathwish

Monthly Features
- Album Reviews (161)
- Artist of the Month (125)
- Blog (1)
- City Spotlight (5)
- Download of the Month (65)
- FEM Books (8)
- FEM Demo (22)
- Festival / Conference of the Month (99)
- Film of the Month (86)
- Interviews (381)
- Live Photos (591)
- Live Show Reviews (73)
- Music Business (4)
- Previews (69)
- Reviews (1)
- Short Stack (35)
- Song of the Month (94)
- Soundcloud Playlist (29)
- Special Features (344)
- Uncategorized (1)
- Unfinished Mail (111)
- Upcoming New releases (57)
- Video of the Month (92)
- Videos (2,138)
- Website of the Month (122)
Search our Site:
Spin Magazine
- Descendents Release ‘Baby Doncha Know’ From Upcoming Album, 9th & Walnut
- Rostam Shares ‘From the Back of a Cab’ Single and Video Featuring HAIM, Charli XCX and More
- The Black Keys Cover R.L. Burnside’s ‘Going Down South’
- Sturgill Simpson Shares Cover of ‘Paradise’ from John Prine Tribute LP
- Twenty One Pilots Share ‘Choker’ Video From Upcoming Scaled and Icy LP
- Sharon Van Etten Covers Daniel Johnston’s ‘Some Things Last A Long Time’
- Tom Morello and Pussy Riot Join Forces to Release New Single, ‘Weather Strike’
- Flaming Lips Cover Bob Dylan’s ‘Lay Lady Lay’ for Dylan Revisited Tribute LP
- Billie Eilish Releases ‘Your Power’ From Upcoming Album
- Noel Gallagher Shares New Song, ‘We’re on Our Way Now,’ From Upcoming Greatest Hits Album
Music Connection
- Gibson Announces Peter Frampton “Phenix” Les Paul
- Submit to Indie Film Music Contest
- Attend Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World
- Be Featured in the Managers / Booking Agents Issue of Music Connection
- Submit Your Music to Amuxe Publishing
- Attend Virtual Music Admissions Roundtable
- Producer-Songwriter Tommy West Passes Away
- Guitar Center Music Foundation Sponsors Music Programs
- ASCAP Foundation Announces 'Songwriters: Next Generation' Showcase
- International Songwriting Competition Announces Winners
Music News Underground
- Creative Industries and Social Media firms agree new anti-piracy measures in Government Roundtable
- indie-folk-rock band, Flyte top Folk Album Chart
- St. Louis-based artist Greg Dallas to release six track 'The Storm' EP
- Indian musician Shayan Italia reveals gorgeous new track 'Warriors'
- Songstress Riva Taylor releases her latest single Woman
- Cory Marks unleashes new 'Blame It On The Double' collaboration with Tyler Connolly
- This week’s emerging and self-releasing artists
- Guy Chambers & MusicGurus launch online songwriting course
- Solo artist and producer Marcus O'Neill announces second solo LP and Singles
- D:Ream return with premiere of first track in 14 years ‘Meet Me At Midnight’
Leave a Reply