South Arts Grants – Jazz Road & Creative Residencies

South Arts with support from the National Endowment for the Arts, The Andrew W Mellon Foundation and the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation has applications available for 2 programs. One is Jazz Road which helps Jazz artists touring, and still gave out grants in 2020. The 2nd is Creative Residencies. Normally this would mean a residency at a club or university. Creative Residencies now means you can have a residency from home as long as it as community impact. Details are at:

https://www.southarts.org/artist-grants-fellowships/jazz-road/jazz-road-creative-residencies