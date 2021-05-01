10 International Artists to See at Canadian Music Week Virtual

May 18-21, 2021

Chakranegra – Chile – Carla Stuardo & Sebastin Mancilla make up Chakranegra, a highly experiemental synth project. https://www.instagram.com/chakranegra/

I.M. Yoni – Mexico – I.M YONI is a group of creative women from different parts of the world, based in Mexico City who got united to address gender equality throughout art. The collective was formed by a musical group that produces original songs in Spanish and English within the genres Funk, R&B, Dance, Pop amongst others. https://m.facebook.com/imyonimusic/?ref=page_internal&mt_nav=0

Lydmor – Denmark – Lydmor is Jenny Rossander. Lydmor is a Danish electronic songwriter, musician and multi-artist unlike any other. Her unique skillset creates an output where everything is possible. Every work of Lydmor’s is its own, developed with an intense artistic drive. Lydmor is also a feminist, a fighter for women’s rights and for equality in the music industry. She stands up to sexism and tries to redefine the general mindset that sexually objectifies female artists – e.g., by taking part in the public debate on feminism and through her weekly show on National Radio (DR). She recently released her 4th album Capacity. https://www.lydmor.dk/

Possimiste – Iceland – Leeni Laasfeld launched her career in 2011 with the song “The Flight of Lulu.” A decade later this artist will release her debut album Youniverse. https://www.possimiste.com/

Sopio T – Tsblisi, Georgia – Sopio Toroshelidze music has a grand quality influenced by her education in both music theory and as a choir conductor. She runs a school for music and choreography. Her latest project is Sopio T will the singles “Metamorphosis” and “Insomnia.” https://www.instagram.com/sopio_t/

Sutari – Warsaw, Poland – Sutari is a 3 piece all women folk band. They have played WOMEX and KEXP and have 3 albums out including their latest River Sisters. https://www.facebook.com/sutarisutari

Technoir – Milan, Italy – TECHNOIR explored darker electronica with their sophomore album Never Trust The Algorithm. This duo mixes soul, EDM and alternative is a beautiful blend. https://www.facebook.com/technoirofficial

The Heart Collectors – NSW, Australia – The Heart Collectors recently played the Isol-Aid Unlocked Showcase for Folk Alliance International. They have played SXSW. This 4 piece band mixes Celtic music with Fletwood Mac to make a unique Americana music. https://theheartcollectors.com/

Vero – Chile – Veronica Quezada and Sebastian Mancilla plays folk pop with Ukelele. They are working on a new LP Cartografia and and an EP of boleros called Otrxs Canciones, where she expresses, in an intimate and critic way, how it is to live in the 21st century as part of the LGBTIQ+ and feminist community. https://www.facebook.com/verocomomiro

Voice of Baceprot – Voice of Baceprot is a 3 piece hard rock act from Indonesia. It is an all women act. In 2018 they released "School Revolution." They are working on new music now. https://twitter.com/baceprotvoices