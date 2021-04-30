Womens Audio Mission Internships – Deadline May 5, 2021

WAM Summer Internships 2021!

Applications for the Summer 2021 Virtual Internship Program are now open! The program is open to women (transgender or cisgender) and gender expansive individuals over the age of 18.



Our internship program is widely recognized in the audio and music production industries for the caliber of training, range of activities, overall experience, as well as job placement opportunities. Past interns have gone on to positions with such companies as Dolby, Pixar, Apple, Sony, Google, and Pandora, as well as most of the premier venues for music and performance in the San Francisco Bay Area.



May 5, 2021: Application Deadline

May 19, 2021: Interns notified

May 24, 2021: Start date

August 11, 2021: End of internship



Learn more at womensaudiomission.org/wam-internship-program/

