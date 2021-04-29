Tkay Madza – Syrup

Monthly Features
Spin Magazine
- Flaming Lips Cover Bob Dylan’s ‘Lay Lady Lay’ for Dylan Revisited Tribute LP
- Billie Eilish Releases ‘Your Power’ From Upcoming Album
- Noel Gallagher Shares New Song, ‘We’re on Our Way Now,’ From Upcoming Greatest Hits Album
- Garbage Unveil Title Track for Upcoming Album, No Gods, No Masters
- Flaming Lips Return to First Club They Ever Played for Kimmel Performance
- Counting Crows Release ‘Elevator Boots,’ First New Music in Seven Years
- Wolfgang Van Halen Shares ‘Feel’ From Upcoming Mammoth WVH Debut
- Hayley Williams Shares Cover of Broadcast’s ‘Colour Me In’
- The Chemical Brothers Return With ‘The Darkness That You Fear’ Single
- The Weeknd Releases Remix of ‘Save Your Tears’ Featuring Ariana Grande
Music Connection
- Solid State Logic Launches Duality Fuse SuperAnalogue Mixing Console
- Artist to Artist: Tips for Livestreamers
- Mixed Notes: May 2021
- The Stone Eye Sign to Eclipse Records
- Songwriter Profile: Emily James
- Album Review: "Good Time" by III Gran (7/10)
- Album Review: "Shreddin’ at Sweetwater" by Marbin (9/10)
- New Music Critique: The Sweet Kill
- New Music Critique: Mike Bankhead
- New Music Critique: Krohn McHenry
Music News Underground
- Guy Chambers & MusicGurus launch online songwriting course
- Solo artist and producer Marcus O'Neill announces second solo LP and Singles
- Singer-songwriter Brice Parker releases new EP Sticks & Stones
- The White Label Auction in aid of The BRIT Trust returns
- AIM Launches 'Future Independents' Brand New Next Gen Conference
- Record distributions to songwriters and composers in 2020
- The Red Quartet reimagines Latin, classical, jazz classics on debut album
- Alice Cooper to release 'Three Temptations From Alice'
- Ryan Adams returns with new album 'Big Colors'
- Rock royalty memorabilia up for grabs in Teenage Cancer Trust raffle
