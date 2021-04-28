Isol-Aid #54 May 2, 2021

Isol Aid #54

Sunday May 2, 2021

https://www.isolaidfestival.com/

Kicking off ISOL-AID 54 is KUČKA who is serving up autobiographical stories of love and growth supported by the melding together of RnB, jazz, new age and electro influences. Having collaborated with everyone from A$AP ROCKY and Kendrick Lamar, to Flume and SOPHIE, she has cemented herself as a force to be reckoned with and this new introspective turn proves that more than ever.

https://www.instagram.com/iamkucka/?hl=en

Get ready to fall in sync with MEMPHIS LK who is fusing her early pop, soul and RnB influences with a love of underground dance music. Paired with her intimate vocals and powerful lyricism Memphis LK has established an irresistible sound that’s sure to get you up and dancing.

https://www.instagram.com/memphislk/?hl=en

RUNNING TOUCH is up next moulding heavy rock experimentalism with fragments of electronica and pop. As a founding member of Ocean Grove and a silent member of Adult Art Club, Running Touch is a chance to stretch beyond limits creating entire multi-sensory universes that provide a chance to flex his songwriting and producing and space to create art that sounds unlike anything else.

http://www.runningtouch.com/

ODETTE has spent the last few years wracking up a list of achievements, charting at #1 on the Apple Music Charts, a couple of ARIA noms, and over 55 million streams – no big deal! Now we’re treated to an intimate performance of her latest album Herald, a true coming-of-age exploration. With her own brand of experimental pop Odette delves into the theatrical, expansive and overly dramatic with her poetic prowess on full display just for us.

https://www.odetteofficial.com/