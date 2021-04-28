Emmi – Drum

Emmi is a UK born, Australia raised New York based singer-songwriter. She has 2 platinum selling co-writes to her name – Sonny Alven’s “Our Youth,” and Feder’s “Blind”. During this same time period she also landed a movie role as a singing goblin in JK Rowling’s Harry Potter prequel Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them.

Emmi who, releases her new single “Drum” today. The single is the first offering from Emmi’s forthcoming concept project Players – a collection of epic pop songs inspired by the characters of Shakespeare’s plays, but repurposed for our times.

“Drum,” a cacophonous, percussion-heavy banger opens the show and is based on the three witches of Macbeth. Taking the pop nous of Taylor Swift, channeling Kate Bush and then bolting it onto sinister, Arca-esque beats, the song perfectly reads the room of these times, reminding us all “no one’s getting out of here alive, so bang a drum!” But existentialism, Shakespeare and witches aside, there was a more personal meaning behind it. “This song is really a message to myself – ‘Step into the spotlight, don’t be so shy. I know you love the feeling.’ I’ve wasted years feeling too anxious to be myself in my work for fear of opinions of people I don’t even know. This single is me shaking that shit off and saying…’Fuck it. We may not have tomorrow. So this is me! With orchestras!”

https://www.instagram.com/emmi/