Austen – North South East West

The video for North South East West is as joyous as the song itself. Filmed by Teel Studios (JOY., Miss Blanks), the clip features Austen starring in every role, from drummer to audience member, and has a gorgeous, sun-soaked, retro vibe. Reflecting on the inspiration behind the video, Austen says, “ I had the idea as a way to bring out the breezy, throwback vibe of the song, and also because it just feels like a song that needs to be played live. I was at home playing around on the song with my guitar and my bass and drum pads, and I thought if my band can’t cross the borders then I may as well play all the bits myself. I wanted to create different characters for each instrument, to form the ultimate girl band and embrace those different sides of myself.”

We’re keen for Austen to bring her eclectic sound to the stage after a trying 2020 with no shows – and she feels the same way, explaining,“This year I’m really excited to expand my show to have a live band, after touring for the past couple of years with a smaller setup. After so long with no gigs because of Covid, it’s inspired me to go all out and make it a hectic experience.”

https://www.instagram.com/austentunes/