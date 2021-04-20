Natti Natasha x Becky G – Ram Pam Pam

Monthly Features
Spin Magazine
- Foo Fighters Share ‘Chasing Birds’ Animated Video for 4/20
- The Mountain Goats Share ‘Mobile’ Single Ahead of New Dark in Here LP
- Liz Phair Unveils ‘Spanish Doors’ and Release Date of Soberish
- Motörhead Share Live Version of ‘Rock It’ From Upcoming 2012 Concert LP
- The Wallflowers Announce First Album Since 2012
- AFI Release Two New Songs and Video for ‘Dulcería,’ Co-Written by Billy Corgan
- Prince’s Estate Unearths Previously Unreleased 2010 Welcome 2 America LP
- Darkside Share ‘The Limit’ Single From Upcoming Album Spiral
- The Avalanches Prep Since I Left You 20th Anniversary Deluxe Reissue
- Twenty One Pilots Announce New Album Scaled And Icy, Share ‘Shy Away’
Music Connection
- Gibson Announces Marcus King 1962 ES-345 Guitar
- Submit to Film Music Composition Contest
- Attend AIMP Webinar on Sync and Music Advertising
- Attend NARIP Music Supervisor PItch Session
- Attend MusicPro Cafe: Saluting Healthcare Workers
- BMI Seeking Executive Assistant
- BMI Presents 'She Is The Conversation'
- New: Music Connection x "Joy Sounds" Livestream and Podcast
- Positive Grid Launches Spark Pearl Amp
- The MLC Completes First Royalty Distribution
Music News Underground
- UK Music survey reveals 1 in 5 disabled people face discrimination at work
- ZPEXTRE deliveres his zeitgeist-breaking affably eccentric Alt Rock hit ‘Hypnotized’
- Clara Amfo to become new host of BBC Radio 1’s Future Sounds
- 6 new albums from artists you should be following in 2021
- Spanish singer songwriter releases The Blanca Rosas Beauty Collection
- Escape The Fate release new album ‘Chemical Warfare’ and video for ‘Lightning Strike’
- Regina Madre 'Never Be The Same' video premiere
- Kailee Spark 'Passageways' video premiere
- Lawrence D releases debut single 'This Feeling'
- Enter Shikari announce new album ‘Moratorium (Broadcasts From The Interruption)’
