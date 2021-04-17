Transviolet – Drugs in California

“Drugs in California is a song about a toxic relationship. Specifically, it’s about a toxic relationship between fame and adoration. I’d always felt sort of ambivalent to fame. it always just seemed like an inconvenient side effect to making music that I might have to endure one day if things went really well. I felt like I could prepare myself for it. I’ve had small tastes of fame now, but it’s nothing like I anticipated.

it’s weird because I wouldn’t think of myself as famous, but the truth is, to some people, I am famous. I won’t lie to you, it feels amazing to have people connect with my work so deeply- to feel so seen, understood, and appreciated- to be adored. However, that feeling can be really addictive, even destructive. it’s made me question myself- who I am, my intentions, my integrity; at times it’s made me feel isolated and disconnected from people. it’s fucked with my head more than anything else I’ve ever experienced. should I want this? should I not want this? I still don’t know.”- Sarah McTaggart (Transviolet)

http://www.transviolet.com/