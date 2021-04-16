Ruth B – Situation

Ruth B announces her new album Moments In Between out June 11 on Downtown Records. The album is the follow up to Safe Haven. Moments In Between was produced by Patrick Wimberly, Justin Raisen and Doug Schaft. These producers have worked with Beyonce, Ellie Goulding, Angel Olsen, Maggie Rogers and Ashe.

“‘Situation’ is maybe my favorite song I’ve ever written,” says Ruth, who wrote the track with Ido Zmishlany (Demi Lovato, Shawn Mendes). “It sounds so much like me, and where I am now versus a few years ago.”

“Writing songs has always been therapeutic for me,” says Ruth, “and I hope that hearing my songs helps other people in the same way. Whether they’re feeling lonely or heartbroken or happy, I want them to know that someone else understands what they’re going through.”

https://www.ruthbofficial.com/#home-1