Amy Shark – Amy Shark

Amy Shark’s sophomore album Cry Forever comes out April 30. The album was written and recorded in the US, UK, New Zealand and at Shark’s home studio. The album features a celebrity list of co-producers: Dann Hume (ARIA 2018 & 2019 Producer Of The year), M-Phazes (Ruel, Eminem), Joel Little (Lorde, Taylor Swift), Jamie Hartman (Lewis Capaldi, Rag ‘n’ Bone Man), Dan Wilson (Adele, Leon Bridges) and Sammy Witte (Harry Styles, King Princess).

Today she releases “Amy Shark.”

“The Amy Shark song is a bit of a walk through the highs and lows of the last 15 years of my life,” says Shark. “It was a difficult but necessary song to pen, and I hope it inspires anyone who feels unloved, lonely and sometimes unwanted, to believe that they can achieve anything if they focus.

Shark’s Australian tour begins June 11.

