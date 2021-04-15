Rina Sawayama, Elton John – Chosen Family

The powerful ballad explores the concept of a chosen family through a queer lens – highlighting the many members of the LGBTQ+ community who have been ostracized by their family, friends or community after coming out, to find love and comfort in their new ‘chosen’ family.

Speaking on the track and Elton’s involvement, Rina says: “It was such a joy and honour to rework Chosen Family with the legendary Elton John. The song means so much to both of us, and recording it together was such a special experience I will never forget. I got shivers when I heard his voice through the monitor and became emotional when he added the piano parts. Elton has been such a huge supporter from before the album, and when we finally met to record this song we clicked from the get go. I hope people can hear the magic!”

Elton says, “When I was sent ‘Comme Des Garçons’ for my Rocket Hour show, I stopped in my tracks and thought ‘who is this?’ It just blew me away from the first listen. We’ve since become friends, and it’s such a huge honour and a genuine thrill to be asked to duet with Rina. She is just an extraordinary talent. Rina doesn’t just represent the cross-cultural mix of inspiration from which the best music always thrives, but a generation who have grown up with the internet and the entire history of music at their fingertips and mix together whatever they please with real love and understanding, unconstrained by old ideas of genre or boundary. To my mind, she’s the brightest embodiment of this: a brilliant, confidence-oozing, endlessly fascinating songwriter and performer.”

Last year saw the release of Rina Sawayama’s debut album SAWAYAMA and deluxe version which featured production from the likes of Clarence Clarity (Exec producer along with Rina) and co-write from Nicole Morier (Britney Spears) and Kyle Shearer (Carly Rae Jepsen).

Rina Sawayama will be touring starting in September. https://www.rina.online/tour

https://www.rina.online/