Fanclubwallet – C’mon Be Cool

Hannah Judge is an Ottawa based artists under the name Fanclubwallet. Named in honor of a Dennis the Menace wallet that belonged to her father, fanclubwallet began as a catch-all for Judge’s lo-fi musical musings, created using children’s keyboards in an effort to directly conjure her intended sound in as uncomplicated a manner as possible.

Her debut EP Hurt Is Boring comes out on May 14. After a Crohn’s disease flare-up which left her bedridden, Judge worked with producer Michael Watson on the EP.

Hurt is Boring perfectly captures the innate balance of our stunted reality by tackling big feelings through the lens of emotional distance. “It’s about taking the good with the bad,” Judge, whose illness is now in remission, explains. “You can’t really appreciate one without the other.”

Today she releases the single “C’mon Be Cool.” The song perfectly sums up the feeling of moving beyond a moment when your friends are stuck in the past. “I feel like a lot of people might have felt this way during the pandemic,” Judge says of the song’s theme. ”You’re isolated, your life has changed so much in a year, and you realize that maybe everyone else’s lives have not changed in the same manner.

https://www.instagram.com/fanclubwallet/?hl=en