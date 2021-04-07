The Veronicas – GODZILLA is coming

Monthly Features
Spin Magazine
- The White Stripes to Release 20th Anniversary Edition of White Blood Cells
- Sufjan Stevens Announces Five-Volume Album, Convocations, Releases ‘Meditation V’
- The Lumineers’ Jeremiah Fraites Honors Kurt Cobain With ‘Heart-Shaped Box’ Cover
- Pinkshift Release Debut EP Saccharine
- Tool’s Maynard James Keenan Shares An Easter Story Short Film
- St. Vincent Releases New Track from Daddy’s Home, ‘The Melting of the Sun’
- Watch The Voidz’s Mets-Inspired Video for ‘The Eternal Tao 2.0′
- Courtney Barnett Covers Sharon Van Etten’s ‘Don’t Do It’
- John Lennon ‘Look At Me’ Video Features Unearthed 1968 Footage of John and Yoko
- Danny Elfman Releases Remix of ‘Kick Me’ With Death Grips Drummer
Music Connection
- How to Clean Shure Audio Products
- MOTU Announces UltraLite-mk5
- Enter to Win El Dusty's KRK Studio Bundle!
- Attend 'Future of Music' Exhibit at MODA
- Lyric Financial Provides Funding for Artists
- Attend a Weezer Livestream with LA Philharmonic Orchestra
- Submit to Perform at AMERICANAFEST
- Attend Deep Cuts Music Trivia with Matthew Sweet
- Vydia Seeking Product Manager, Label and Artist Services
- deadmau5 Launches OSC/PAR for Digital Artists
Music News Underground
- BBC Radio 1Xtra launches UK Touchdown Tour
- Lunar Bird releases ’Second Cirle' the second single from forthcoming album ‘Lunar Bird’
- Final call for the OnlyFans creative industries support fund
- De Royce 'XCAPE' video premiere
- This week’s emerging and self-releasing artists
- PJ Harvey The Peel Sessions 1991-2004 to be available on vinyl
- Lee O'Brien releases new single 'Strong' produced by Francis Rossi
- Hyro The Hero collaborates with Atreyu on new 'Legendary' track
- Don't miss out on the OnlyFans creative industries support fund
- Jodie Weston and Lanesra release uplifting house track ‘Stay With You’
