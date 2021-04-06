WAMcon April 24, 2021

Women’s Audio Mission Virtual Nashville 2021

April 24, 2021

https://womensaudiomission.org

This convention features Andrea Williams, Cam, Gena Johnson, Kazuri Arai, Leslie Richter, Rissi Palmer, Shani Gandhi as well as special guests and giveaways. Tix at:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wamcon-virtual-nashville-2021-tickets-145581763975

April 6th, 2021