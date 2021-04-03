Megan & Liz – Where Does the Love Go?

Monthly Features
Spin Magazine
- Pinkshift Release Debut EP Saccharine
- Tool’s Maynard James Keenan Shares An Easter Story Short Film
- St. Vincent Releases New Track from Daddy’s Home, ‘The Melting of the Sun’
- Watch The Voidz’s Mets-Inspired Video for ‘The Eternal Tao 2.0′
- Courtney Barnett Covers Sharon Van Etten’s ‘Don’t Do It’
- John Lennon ‘Look At Me’ Video Features Unearthed 1968 Footage of John and Yoko
- Danny Elfman Releases Remix of ‘Kick Me’ With Death Grips Drummer
- Dinosaur Jr. Perform in the Snow in ‘Garden’ Video
- Watch the Director’s Cut of Phife Dawg’s ‘Nutshell PART 2′
- Garbage Share ‘The Men Who Rule The World,’ Announce No Gods No Masters Album
Music Connection
- Warner Chappell Extends Publishing Deal with Saweetie
- KORG Announces MS-20 FS Synthesizer
- NVAK Collective Offers Healthcare for Artists
- Kubernik: Fleetwood Mac Live 'Super Deluxe Edition'
- Queen Naija Auctions Video Pieces for St. Jude
- Ear Trumpet Labs Releases Barrel-Aged Mics
- The MLC Announces 4-Part Webinar Series
- Guitar Center Changes Tune, Launches 'Hair Center'
- Ingrooves Expands Royalty Services for Artists
- Recording Academy P&E Wing Celebrates 20 Years
Music News Underground
- This week’s emerging and self-releasing artists
- PJ Harvey The Peel Sessions 1991-2004 to be available on vinyl
- Lee O'Brien releases new single 'Strong' produced by Francis Rossi
- Hyro The Hero collaborates with Atreyu on new 'Legendary' track
- Don't miss out on the OnlyFans creative industries support fund
- Jodie Weston and Lanesra release uplifting house track ‘Stay With You’
- Paul Alexander Low thanks all frontline workers in new single ‘Shine’ supporting MIND
- Hi Love 'Queen & Slim' video premiere
- Fowler makes music over Zoom during lockdown and releases new single ‘Don’t You Say’
- Wyn Starks releases 'Circles' in the United Kingdom due to popular demand
