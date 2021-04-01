Upcoming New Releases – April 2021

The Silk War – Come Evening – http://www.thesilkwar.com/
 
Allison Russel –  Outside Child – https://allisonrussellmusic.com
 
Sarah Cicero – Cold Immaculate Opposite –  https://open.spotify.com/artist/05ivODJOj5tqo3rBmzhy98
 
Bailey Callahan – The A & B Sides –  https://www.baileycallahan.com/
 
Rachel Baiman – Cycles – http://www.rachelbaiman.com/
