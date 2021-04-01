Unfinished Mail – April 2021

It’s April. It’s Spring. We’re heading towards 25% of 2021 being done and there are signs of re-opening. SXSW had its first online festival and we’re looking forward to Canadian Music Week doing the same. I’m hearing of national shows coming in October, or earlier where you are. The question is now Festivals. This month we restarted our Festival of the Month area with a big disclaimer: FEMMUSIC is returning to having a Festival of the Month. Currently, we are only listing festivals that are actively selling tickets or are only online. Yesterday I was talking with some photographers and we’re curious to see what rules will exist to shoot live shows when things re-open. Will there be limits on the number of photographers? Will it squeeze out small outfits? There are still many unknowns as we move forward. The good news is we’re moving forward.

If you know me then you know FEMMUSIC is not my only gig. Since before FEMMUSIC started I’ve been involved in the local scene and a local non-profit called The Colorado Music Business Organization . COMBO for short. During Covid COMBO has taken up a lot more of my time. COMBO works to inform and educate Colorado musicians on the business side of the biz. It has been around for 20 years. In 2020 I rejoined the Board of Directors as Secretary. I also work on helping program general meetings. It is unpaid work that benefits the community. I take great pride in it. Post-Covid the local community will come back and we need organizations like COMBO to figure out what the new normal is.

Sincerely,

Alex Teitz

Editor-In-Chief

FEMMUSIC