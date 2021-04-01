Hunter Moreau – Hazy

Hunter Moreau is originally from Massachusetts. She is now working with Doug Schadt who has produced everyone from Maggie Rogers to SHAED. Today she releases the official video for “Hazy.”

“As simple as it may sound, ‘Hazy’ is about the pure bliss of summer nights,” shares Moreau.

“Doug and I were reminiscing about stories with friends, both new and old, and the magic that seems to happen on warm nights where nothing seems to really matter. We wrote this song to capture the nostalgia of looking back on those carefree times, and longing for that same feeling again. The feeling that no other moment matters besides right now. The excitement of not caring how exactly you’re going to get home, or where you even are, but just knowing that you want whatever feeling this is to last forever.”

The song is co-written by Cara Salimando.

Her debut single “Drive In” and its accompanying video officially dropped in November of 2019. Hunter wrote the song at 16 years old after an intense 11-hour surgery that removed a precancerous cyst from her bile duct. The song quickly amassed well over 100k streams on Spotify and caught the attention of veteran music managers Ron Shapiro and Joe Hegleman (Regina Spektor, Melanie Martinez, UPSAHL).

https://huntermoreau.com/