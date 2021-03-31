Saleka – The Sky Cries

Monthly Features
Spin Magazine
- Dinosaur Jr. Perform in the Snow in ‘Garden’ Video
- Watch the Director’s Cut of Phife Dawg’s ‘Nutshell PART 2′
- Garbage Share ‘The Men Who Rule The World,’ Announce No Gods No Masters Album
- Waxahatchee Covers Dolly Parton, Bruce Springsteen, Lucinda Williams on Saint Cloud Deluxe Edition
- Moby Shares New Version of ‘Porcelain’ With My Morning Jacket’s Jim James on Vocals
- Wolfgang Van Halen Shares ‘Don’t Back Down’ and ‘Think It Over’ Singles
- Stone Temple Pilots to Release Tiny Music… Songs From The Vatican Gift Shop: Super Deluxe Edition for Album’s 25th Anniversary
- Beck Says That Paul McCartney’s Dance Moves Inspired Remix of ‘Find My Way’
- The Offspring Relive the Horrors of the Past Year in ‘Let the Bad Times Roll’ Video
- St. Vincent Shares Snippets of Unheard Songs in New Daddy’s Home Trailer
Music Connection
- Album Review: "The Boston Rock & Roll Anthology #21" by Various Artists (9/10)
- Book Review: Book on the Dance Floor
- iZotope Updates Spire Studio
- Death Row Records Launches NFTs for 30th Anniversary
- Book Review: Taylor Swift 'evermore' Piano • Vocal • Guitar Songbook
- Moog Announces 'Sound Studio' Synth Experience
- Album Review: "An Evening with Silk Sonic" by Silk Sonic (9/10)
- Attend Little Kids Rock Virtual Benefit
- Virtually Attend WAMCON
- Submit Songs to PlayTheGroove
Music News Underground
- Islander drops official music video for 'What Do You Gotta Lose?'
- Own a stake in the beer that saves music venues: Fightback is crowdfunding
- Dua Lipa and 2021 BRITs Rising Star winner Griff to perform at the BRITs
- Me And My Nightmare 'Mad World' video premiere
- MU and The Ivors Academy launch campaign to protect media writers’ earnings and rights
- How do casinos use music to make games more entertaining?
- Sŵnami release new single 'Uno, Cydio, Tanio'
- John Murry's releases ‘Oscar Wilde (Came Here To Make Fun Of You)’ directed by Games of Thrones' Aiden Gillen
- Former Swinque management executives launch MGNFY
- Riah Knight releases 'Lament To Love' on Get Together
