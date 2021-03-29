Hey Violet – Friends Like This

Hey Violet’s EP Problems comes out May 14. Today they released “Friends Like This”

Rena, when describing the video explains that it “is essentially a hyperbolized version of what many of us have been doing and feeling during quarantine. Glamorized moments of utter boredom (Rena changing the television multiple times but never finding anything good to watch), chaos & confusion (Nia baking bread and pulling it out of the oven only to add that loaf to a huge stack of already-made bread, capturing the stir-craziness we’re all are feeling) and even grappling with being completely out of touch with our loved ones and attempting to find others ways to connect (Casey in the backyard having a tea party with dolls and stuffed animals).

Hey Violet is Rena & Nia Lovelis, and Casey Moreta.

https://heyviolet.com/