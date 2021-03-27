Royal and The Serpent (RATS)– I can’t get high

Royal and the Serpent (RATS) have released singles “bad kids”, and “Overwhelmed.” RATS released get a grip EP last year.  Now they release the self-directed video for “I can’t get high.” The song is a longing of a past relationship overflowing with anger and emotion. It is visceral and alive in RATS raspy voice.

https://www.royalandtheserpent.com/

