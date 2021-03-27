Muni Long – Bodies

Muni Long releases a pop ballad about the complexities of being a woman who owns her sexual freedoms, identity and partner count. “Bodies” follows her previous singles “Thot Thoughts”, “Build A Bae”, “Nekkid”, “Midnight Snack” and her release last year of the Black Like This EP.

Muni Long is a LA singer-songwriter who blends pop, rock, rap and R & B into a delicious combination. The video for “Bodies” was directed by Amalie Gassmann and produced by Tricky Stewart and Jeff Gitelman.

