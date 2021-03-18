London Grammar – How Does It Feel

Monthly Features
Spin Magazine
- Mac Ayres Looks Into the Future With Magic 8 Ball — Literally
- Cypress Hill Release New Tune ‘Champion Sound’
- Nandi Bushell Continues Hot Streak With Cover of Muse’s ‘Plug In Baby’
- Members of the Gaslight Anthem and New Jersey’s Other Favorite Rockers Come Together With New Sound as Forgivers
- Spoon Covers Tom Petty’s ‘Breakdown’ and ‘A Face in the Crowd’
- Paul McCartney’s McCartney III Imagined to Feature Phoebe Bridgers, Damon Albarn, St Vincent, Josh Homme, Anderson .Paak
- Danny Elfman Says ‘Kick Me I’m a Celebrity’ in Latest Video
- Sharon Van Etten Shares IDLES’ Cover of ‘Peace Signs’ From Upcoming epic Ten Album
- Sara Watkins Was Inspired by a Lullaby Livestream and Now Has a New Album of Quiet Songs
- Jenny Lewis and Serengeti Drop Another New Song, ‘Idiot’
Music Connection
- HITS Act Relief Bill Gains Bipartisan Support
- Mykki Blanco Signs to Transgressive Records
- Attend NARIP Brunch Webinars
- SoundExchange Upgrades Data System for Labels and Publishers
- TASCAM Celebrates 50th Anniversary
- Artist to Artist: How to be a Top-Liner
- Copperline Launches Cash Is King Label, Signs Callie Twisselman
- Epiphone Presents Emily Wolfe Sheraton Stealth Signature Guitar
- Vote and Watch Music Lives Festival
- Submit to BURL Audio "Pandemic Blues" Song Contest
Music News Underground
- Former West-End theatre employee Audiovendor relaunches ‘Superhuman’ single
- Maria La Nova releases her first single with unique, dream-like vocals
- Colleen ‘Cosmo’ Murphy presents ‘Cosmodelica’ Spring Equinox House Party
- Pop art legend Ruby Mazur debuts new ‘High-Volume' series of paintings
- HRVY has signed to BMG
- Westlife sign a new deal with Warner Music UK label East West Records
- Laura Mvula announces new album 'Pink Noise'
- OnlyFans launches a new fund to support creative industries hit by the pandemic
- Lee O’Brien previews his new album ‘This Is Me’ with vibrant title-track
- Feet sign new deal and announce August 2021 tour dates
