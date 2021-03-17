kezia – Sunshine

Kezia is a 21 year-old Tanzanian-American singer, songwriter, and guitarist. Today she announces her debut ep claire out May 28 on Never Seven. In honor of the EP announcement, kezia is releasing “Sunshine.”

“When I wrote ‘SUNSHINE,’ I thought the ‘you’ was my boyfriend at the time. But when I listen to the ‘you’ now, I know it’s me, my own self. The song’s about how before I learned to be myself, I would be largely absent. I would steamroll over my inconvenient inconsistencies; I would replace ego with shadow and hope with fear.”

