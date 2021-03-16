Isol-Aid #49 – One Year Anniversary

Isol-Aid #49 – The 1 Year Anniversary

Sunday March 21, 2021

https://www.isolaidfestival.com/

Isol-Aid is an online music festival that raises money directly for artists. It features new artists every week and just hosted an Australian showcase at Folk Alliance Online. For the 1 year anniversary they have an impressive line-up:

JAGUAR JONZE – a Brisbane native who crafts cinematically produced tunes that send your wig..orbital! Smoky vocals that shift from fragile to forceful and ethereal pop sensibilities through subversive filters. What a perfect party starter!!

https://jaguarjonze.com/

HOCKEY DAD are a band that has gone from grommets to garage rock royalty, riding the wave of their sound throughout their career as forces to be reckoned with in Sydney’s musical landscape. Windang’s favourite sons at one time charted at #2 on the AUS Aria Album chart and continue to unleash heat for the people! Catch Hockey Dad playing solo this Sunday. Goggles off for this one!

https://www.hockeydadband.com/

The party continues with wondrous talent and an artist who needs little introduction – JULIA STONE – one half of Angus & Julia Stone but more recently traded blue skies for red lights and red lips. Reimagined and reinvigorated, this current era for Stone replaces dirt under foot with wet pavements and sticky dancefloors. Step on us Julia, were ready!

https://www.instagram.com/juliastone__/?hl=en

Rounding out the party will be ISAIAH FIREBRACE, a former X Factor winner and top 10 Eurovision Australia placeholder, the young star continues to burn very bright. Isaiah has broken streaming records, toured outback Australia, gone Double Platinum and Gold in multiple countries and is now writing songs in Australia and the USA. Accolades are one thing but the true shining truth of this young artist is the integrity, talent and self actualisation of a young man achieving the future of his dreams into a reality. The perfect closer to our 1st birthday.

https://isaiahfirebraceofficial.com/