Lake Street Dive – Hypotheticals

“With all of the uncertainties in the world and in this song, it is a comfort to know definitively that it is VERY FUN to sing and dance with your friends and bandmates,” says bassist Bridget Kearney. “How did it take us 16 years of being a band to make this discovery? It would seem, for lack of a better word…. Obvious. All in good time, though. Now we know. Hoping everyone out there has as much fun singing and dancing to this song as we did while making this video.” “

Lake Street Dive’s new album Obviously comes out March 12 on Nonesuch Records. Obviously is produced by Mike Elizondo.

https://www.lakestreetdive.com/