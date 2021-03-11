Elliphant – Drunk & Angry

Monthly Features
Spin Magazine
- Paul McCartney’s McCartney III Imagined to Feature Phoebe Bridgers, Damon Albarn, St Vincent, Josh Homme, Anderson .Paak
- Danny Elfman Says ‘Kick Me I’m a Celebrity’ in Latest Video
- Sharon Van Etten Shares IDLES’ Cover of ‘Peace Signs’ From Upcoming epic Ten Album
- Sara Watkins Was Inspired by a Lullaby Livestream and Now Has a New Album of Quiet Songs
- Jenny Lewis and Serengeti Drop Another New Song, ‘Idiot’
- Phoebe Bridgers Teams With Jackson Browne for New Version of ‘Kyoto’
- Miley Cyrus Releases ‘Angels Like You’ Video From Super Bowl Pregame Performance
- Joe Strummer’s Home Recording of ‘Junco Partner (Acoustic)’ Unearthed
- St. Vincent Announces New Album, Daddy’s Home, Releases ‘Pay Your Way in Pain’
- Iggy Pop Covers Donovan’s ‘Sunshine Superman’ With Dr Lonnie Smith
Music Connection
- Kings of Leon Release NFT Album, Donate to 'Crew Nation'
- Rock Engineer on Producing "U.S. vs Billie Holiday"
- Submit Music Videos to 'Unsigned Only'
- Submit to NAMM TEC Awards
- AES Show Spring Accepting Workshop Proposals
- Submit to 'Sing It With Oreo' to Meet Lady Gaga
- Marantz Professional Announces MPM-4000U Podcast Mic
- Red Bull Records Seeking Project Manager
- Deep Cuts Trivia Seeking a Music Publicist/Talent Booker
- BMI Names Byron Wright as Executive Director, Creative, Atlanta
Music News Underground
- Noah Cyrus covers Bon Iver for Spotify singles
- The varied influences on Western music
- This week’s emerging and self-releasing artists
- Five Finger Death Punch release lyric video for 'I Refuse'
- Music industry urges Government to make rapid progress and save touring in Europe
- Griff, Pa Salieu and Rina Sawayama have been shortlisted for the 2021 BRITs Rising Star award
- Nominations open for AIM Independent Music Awards with two new categories for 2021
- Hidden mental health crisis amongst musicians
- Courtney Barnett launches online live music experience & archive
- Lunar Bird deliver dream pop from outer space
