Chase Cohl – Take It Like A Man

Chase Cohl announces her Dear Dear EP, due out March 19. Dear Dear was co-written by Barry Goldberg and produced by Loren Humphrey.

Cohl is a published poet, songwriter, artist, fashion designer and Littledoe Accessories creator. Last week she debuted a small collection of high-end headscarves under the name BESA.

https://www.instagram.com/chasecohl/

https://www.besa.world/shop