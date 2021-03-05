Isol- Aid # 47

Sunday March 7, 2021

Isol- Aid # 47

Hitting your screens once again ISOL-AID is back for round 47. Just because we’re in autumn now doesn’t mean we’re not turning up the heat this week with a blazing lineup. Packed full with all your fave up and coming R&B stars this week’s a scorcher, so slap on some sunscreen and turn the volume all the way up this is gonna be a fun one!

Soon to be Eurovision darling MONTAIGNE starts the night off for us all. Having played shows opening for everyone from Cyndi Lauper to Blondie she clearly knows her way around a stage, mesmerising audiences as she goes with lyrics reminiscent of the philosopher who inspired her moniker. With melodies to get lost in, and the most energetic of live performances Montaigne represents the next generation of artists who march to the beat of their own drum.

Canberra native AVNEESHA. brings together a sweet mix of electro pop and R&B to create captivating melodies. Rising up the TikTok ranks in the last year Avneesha. is no stranger to playing to an audience having already gained one million followers. Her latest release ‘Too Many Feels’ is out March 4 just in time for her Isol-Aid debut.

Rising Australian R&B prodigy EMALIA plays next, showcasing her craft for creating slick, infectious melodies that ooze confidence well beyond her years. With nods to the glittering era of early 2000s R&B Emalia charts a thought provoking journey of lust and empowerment backed by bass heavy pop beats.

KYE’s modern take on neo-soul is fuelled by her formidable songwriting, effortless vocal and vast network of collaborators in Melbourne’s increasingly renowned community of creatives in R&B, hip-hop and future soul. Melbourne based, Zimbabwe born, and London raised, KYE has shared the stage with the likes of Sampa The Great, Meg Mac and Jessica Mauboy stirring up captivating performances that will keep you talking about her for years to come.

