Laufey – Best Friend

Today Laufey—twenty-one year old Icelandic-Chinese singer-songwriter, musician, cellist and pianist—announces her debut EP, Typical of Me. https://ffm.to/typicalofme

To celebrate the announcement of Typical of Me, Laufey shares a new track off of the EP called “Best Friend.”

Half Chinese and half Icelandic, Laufey spent much of her childhood traveling between Reykjavík and Washington, DC, where she learned to speak English with barely a trace of an accent. Inspired in part by her mother, a classical violinist, she took up piano and cello early on, but it was her father’s collection of Ella Fitzgerald and Billie Holiday albums that spoke to her on a deeper level.

“I’ve always loved classical music, and I’m definitely very influenced by composers like Ravel and Chopin,” Laufey explains, “but when I discovered the Great American Songbook and the music of George Gershwin and Richard Rodgers, it felt like this middle ground between jazz and classical that suited me perfectly. It was something I could love on my own terms.”

https://www.laufeymusic.com/