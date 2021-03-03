Laufey – Best Friend

Monthly Features
- Album Reviews (161)
- Artist of the Month (123)
- Blog (1)
- City Spotlight (5)
- Download of the Month (65)
- FEM Books (8)
- FEM Demo (22)
- Festival / Conference of the Month (97)
- Film of the Month (84)
- Interviews (380)
- Live Photos (587)
- Live Show Reviews (73)
- Music Business (4)
- Previews (47)
- Reviews (1)
- Short Stack (35)
- Song of the Month (92)
- Soundcloud Playlist (29)
- Special Features (342)
- Unfinished Mail (109)
- Upcoming New releases (55)
- Video of the Month (90)
- Videos (1,960)
- Website of the Month (120)
Search our Site:
Spin Magazine
- Iggy Pop Covers Donovan’s ‘Sunshine Superman’ With Dr Lonnie Smith
- The Mighty Mighty BossToneS Announce When God Was Great, Release ‘I DON’T BELIEVE IN ANYTHING’
- Rostam Shares ‘4Runner’ Single, Announces Changephobia Album
- James Share Title Track from Upcoming LP, All the Colours of You
- AFI Release ‘Looking Tragic’ and ‘Begging For Trouble’ From Upcoming Album, Bodies
- Post Malone Covers Hootie & the Blowfish’s ‘Only Wanna Be With You’ for Pokémon’s 25th Anniversary
- Wolf Alice Announce New Album, Share ‘The Last Man on Earth’
- Duff McKagan Drops ‘Two-Generation Stand’ From His Teenage Punk Band The Living
- Emily Kinney Unveils ‘Omaha Hotel’ from Upcoming Album, The Supporting Character
- Axl Rose Joins the Gang on an Episode of Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?
Music Connection
- All-Star 'Rock 'N' Relief' Concert to Aid Crisis Response
- FAR-WEST to Interview The Byrds' Chris Hillman
- Be Featured in the Music Education / Vocal Issue of Music Connection
- HeadRush Updates Pedalboard and Gigboard
- Library of Congress Accepting Applications for Copyright Committee
- Sound Royalties Adds Catalog Sales Support
- Attend 'Hear Her' Womxn in Music Summit
- Continued: JBL Learning Sessions
- AGD Entertainment Announces 'Zero to 60' Scholarship
- Grammy Museum Launches 'Ringo: Peace & Love' Exhibit
Music News Underground
- MU welcomes budget support for culture sector but continues to raise concerns on behalf of freelance musicians
- Max Parker launches Matchstick the ground-breaking talent agency
- Mercury KX celebrates 4 years with 4 artists performing over 4 days at SXSW
- Van Morrison announces new double-album ‘Latest Record Project: Volume 1’
- LTtheMonk releases new single 'Everybody Wants Some' on Sonic Unyon Records
- BBC Radio 1 launch nationwide Live Lounge talent search
- MU Calls on Chancellor to open up new round of CRF funding to musicians
- ISM responds to new funding for the Arts
- UK Music urges chancellor to 'Back British Music' and deliver 'Sounds of Summer' for music fans
- Joan Armatrading documentary on BBC4
Leave a Reply