Girl In Red – Serotonin

Girl In Red, Marie Ulven announces her debut album if I could make it go quiet out April 30 on AWAL. The album was written by Girl In Red, and co-produced by Matias Tellez. The album single “Serotonin” was co-produced by FINNEAS.

Of the album, Marie states: “if i could make it go quiet is an attempt to learn what it’s like to be human; to deal with the scariest parts of myself; to live with the pain of knowing i’m only flesh and bones; to be angry, broken and unforgiving yet still able to wear my heart on my sleeve; i’m shedding light on the darkest parts of my mind and i’m letting everyone in; if i could make it go quiet is me simply trying to understand what the fuck is going on.

if i could make it go quiet Track Listing:

Serotonin

Did You Come?

Body And Mind

hornylovesickmess

midnight love

You Stupid Bitch

Rue

Apartment 402

I’ll Call You Mine

it would feel like this

