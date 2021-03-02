Ashe & Finneas – ‘Till Forever Falls Apart

Speaking about the collaboration, FINNEAS reveals, “Ashe to me, is a timeless artist. Her music will be as relevant and important 30 years from now as it is today. Making music with her has always been an extension of our friendship and I could not love this song more.”

Ashe comments, “’Till Forever Falls Apart’ is one of my favorite songs with one of my favorite people. If I’ve learned anything from ‘Moral of the Story,’ it’s that accepting the hard truth is strangely comforting. This song, while sounding like the most romantic song I’ve ever written, is about acceptance as well. The lyrics, ‘I’m gonna love you knowing we don’t have forever’ is about how it’s more important to have had the chance to love than to stay in love. FINNEAS is one of the most talented people I know and it’s fitting to release this song with someone I love so much. I’m lucky to know him and I hope to never know a life without him in it.”

https://www.ashe-music.com/

https://www.instagram.com/finneas/