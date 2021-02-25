Zella Day Ft Weyes Blood – Holocene

Monthly Features
- Album Reviews (161)
- Artist of the Month (122)
- Blog (1)
- City Spotlight (5)
- Download of the Month (65)
- FEM Books (8)
- FEM Demo (22)
- Festival / Conference of the Month (97)
- Film of the Month (83)
- Interviews (380)
- Live Photos (587)
- Live Show Reviews (73)
- Music Business (4)
- Previews (46)
- Reviews (1)
- Short Stack (35)
- Song of the Month (91)
- Soundcloud Playlist (29)
- Special Features (342)
- Unfinished Mail (108)
- Upcoming New releases (54)
- Video of the Month (89)
- Videos (1,948)
- Website of the Month (119)
Search our Site:
Spin Magazine
- AFI Release ‘Looking Tragic’ and ‘Begging For Trouble’ From Upcoming Album, Bodies
- Post Malone Covers Hootie & the Blowfish’s ‘Only Wanna Be With You’ for Pokémon’s 25th Anniversary
- Wolf Alice Announce New Album, Share ‘The Last Man on Earth’
- Duff McKagan Drops ‘Two-Generation Stand’ From His Teenage Punk Band The Living
- Emily Kinney Unveils ‘Omaha Hotel’ from Upcoming Album, The Supporting Character
- Axl Rose Joins the Gang on an Episode of Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?
- Dinosaur Jr. Share New Single ‘I Ran Away’ Ahead of New Album
- Dropkick Murphys Announce New Album, Turn Up That Dial, Release ‘Middle Finger’
- Tyler, the Creator Composes Music for Coca-Cola Commercial
- Green Day Share New Song ‘Here Comes the Shock’
Music Connection
- TASCAM Equips David Crowder Studio
- Rival Sons Launch Label: Sacred Tongue Recordings
- Livestream Review: Stacy Jones Band
- Livestream Review: Zachary Kibbee
- Livestream Review: Kyle Dillingham & Horseshoe Road
- Livestream Review: Lake Saint Daniel & Hayley Sabella
- Livestream Review: LA River
- Livestream Review: Jesse Palter (Palter Ego)
- Livestream Review: Carsie Blanton
- Livestream Review: Chris Stevens
Music News Underground
- This week’s emerging and self-releasing artists
- Record industry wins double landmark UK court victory in new cyberlocker and stream ripping piracy cases
- The Offspring announce first studio album in almost a decade
- Laura Mvula releases her first music in five years with '1/f EP'
- FMC 2021 will once again look for new talents in instrumental music this year
- Jade Bird releases her new single ‘Open Up The Heavens’
- J.L.G. releases new single 'Lion Lady'
- How to make your perfect playlist for a date?
- Find inspiration in music from around the world
- Kirab'o reveals 'Black Hole' the first single taken from the ’Nova E.P.'
Leave a Reply