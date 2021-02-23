Wallice – 23

Wallice’s distinct and emotive voice led her to the New School’s Jazz Vocal Performance program in New York City. After a year, she decided to pack her bags and head back home to California to focus on her own music. Wallice linked back up with producer marinelli (known for his work with spill tab), her childhood friend and longtime collaborator, who helped her develop a clearer direction for her voice and style.

22 year –old Wallice shares; “It’s hard not to compare your own professional success to that of your similarly aged peers. I dropped out of university in New York after studying Jazz Voice for a year, and my dad was VERY disappointed to say the least, so it was hard not to feel like a loser in that sense. When I was younger my best friend and I would always talk about the cute apartment we would get after high school, but I found myself at 22 still living with my mom and wanting to move out but not able to quite yet. The specific age 23 doesn’t have any milestones associated with it, but it’s more the idea of just looking forward to the future. Much like how people ‘reset’ every new year, it’s comparable to be ‘older and wiser’ with each birthday, but instead of constantly looking to the future, it is important to be happy with where you are. ”

https://www.instagram.com/wallice/