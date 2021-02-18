Isol-Aid #45 – Circuit Loose

Sunday February 21, 2021

ISOL-AID 45 is back this weekend and like a hug from a friend, a steaming cup of tea, or a well worn North Face jacket, is here to bring you only the best vibes. A cracker of a lineup straight to your screens, perfect for throwing a little dance party or karaoke session at home, or wherever you happen to find yourself on the fine Sunday evening ahead.

Starting the night off is JACK GRAY singing to you with a seemingly effortless intimacy. Releasing his newest single Selfish last Friday it’s clear Jack’s productions show little regard for traditional distinctions between acoustic and electronic elements, combining both into an ambitiously modern blend that feels instantly familiar and boldly adventurous all at once. Capturing all the beautiful highs and messy lows of the journey into adulthood, Jack juxtaposes conflicting emotions, tackling weighty topics with subtle nuance and thoughtful reflection. Having spent the past two weeks playing shows supporting GORDI, Jack’s well and truly ready to bring it this Sunday.

Wandering between the realms of alternative and electronic music, CXLOE’s pop sensibility brings these two genres together to create a sound that’s all her own. A pure musical aesthetic that meets with complex and dark lyrics bringing a true contrast to her artistry. Having developed her musical career from a young age amongst some of Australia’s most coveted songwriters and performers, CXLOE has experience well beyond her years and it shows.

He may live in a small city at the bottom end of Australia and there might be a mountain of songs written in his bedroom that are yet to see the light of day, but here’s the thing about honest songwriting and a voice as enchanting as LOS LEO, it’s only a matter of time before people start falling in love. Take this weekend as your chance to fall for LOS LEO and his sweet vintage tinged pop.

KINDER, the musical project of sisters Briony and Savannah from the small town of Maitland, Australia, wrap up this week’s lineup. Bringing high energy dance tracks that weave sounds of their ghanian heritage with propulsive electro pop, KINDER are a mesmerising act. The duo has toured live alongside the likes of Marshmello, RL Grime, NGHTMRE, Alison Wonderland and PNAU as well as playing slots at Australian festivals like Splendour in the Grass, Groovin The Moo and Spilt Milk.

