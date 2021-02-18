International Women’s Day Concert

May 8, 2021

6pm EST

$25-100

https://www.girlswithimpact.org/concert2020

Live Nation Women & Girls With Impact have teamed up for a virtual concert for International Women’s Day. The lineup is Madison Reyes, Fletcher and Renee Elise Goldsberry. The show will be on the platform headliner which will have tools allowing fans to chat with the artists, donate and buy merch.

“Live Nation Women and Girls With Impact share similar goals of empowering and advancing girls & women in their industries as well as the shared pursuit of making sure diverse women’s voices are heard,” said Ali Harnell, President and Chief Strategy Officer of Live Nation Women. “These common threads allowed us to work together to create the concept for this special event and we are excited for everyone to see what we’ve created.”