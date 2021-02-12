Dua Lipa – We’re Good

Monthly Features
Spin Magazine
- Ozzy Osbourne Unveils ‘It’s a Raid’ Animated Video With Post Malone
- Kings of Leon Share ‘Echoing’ From Upcoming Album
- Danny Elfman Releases New Song and Video, ‘Love in the Time of COVID’
- Liz Phair Releases New Lou Reed Tribute Song and Puppet-Based Video for ‘Hey Lou’
- X Release Two B-Sides From Last Year’s Alphabetland
- Thurston Moore Releases Surprise New Instrumental Album, Screen Time
- Serj Tankian Shares Title Track From Upcoming Elasticity EP
- Eve 6 Return With ‘black nova’
- Kim Gordon Shares ‘Hungry Baby’ Video
- Vampire Weekend Unveil 40:42 EP, Reimagined Double Version of ‘2021’
Music Connection
- Natalie Hemby Signs to Fantasy Records
- SXSW Announces New Featured Speakers
- Clyne Media, Rock & Roy to Market 'Harmonium Symphonique'
- Tech 21 Geddy Lee Lockdown Zoom
- Swizz Beatz Moves To ASCAP
- Marshall Updates its AR-DM61-BT Monitor
- Big Hit, YG, UMG and Kiswe Partner for Livestream Platform
- Music Industry Leaders Appeal to Congress for Relief
- Sony/ATV Rebrands as Sony Music Publishing
- Twitch is Seeking Head of Music Product Marketing
Music News Underground
- Maren Morris and her husband Ryan Hurd release their first-ever duet together
- Aston Merrygold releases new solo single 'Overboard'
- Dua Lipa has released ‘Future Nostalgia: The Moonlight Edition’
- New Music, a lockdown collaboration from Glasgow 'Gates of Light Release'
- 'Shake It Like a Tembleque' and your day will become better with this upcoming international hit
- Southside Johnny’s Grapefruit Moon: The Songs of Tom Waits Remastered on Pacific Records
- TINA: The Incredible Story Of A Musical Legend to be released
- Premier blues guitarist Andy Watts releases new album SuperGroove
- Pop art legend Ruby Mazur to debut new 'Rock-N-Roll Last Supper' at top Hawaii gallery
- This week’s emerging and self-releasing artists
