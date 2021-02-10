Sarah Neufled – Stories

Leave it to internationally renowned, Juno Award winning, violinist, composer, long-time member of Arcade Fire and founding member of Bell Orchestre, Sarah Neufeld to helm her moving and emotional third solo album as, Detritus set for release on May 14, 2021 via Paper Bag Records. In fact, serving as the complete antithesis of ‘discardable’ or ‘throw away’ this inward focused and intimate, leaning in, new work is previewed by the delicate and deliberate lead track, “Stories” today, which compels us to face “the stories we’ve told ourselves that we can no longer believe.”

Neufeld worked throughout the album process with her Arcade Fire bandmate Jeremy Gara, whose drums, synths and ambient electronics co-anchored the Peggy Baker shows and helped shape the reimagined album versions. She would go on to add her signature foot pedal bass synth and ethereal vocalizations, bringing in Bell Orchestre compatriot Pietro Amato’s sonorous French Horn swells, and woodwind wizard Stuart Bogie as a one man flute ensemble, layering clusters of chords atop Neufeld’s luminous compositions.

http://sarahneufeldmusic.com/