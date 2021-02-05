Pilar Victoria – 80’s Movie

Pilar Victoria’s debut EP My Name is Pily is out on Feb 26. The EP was produced by Jacob Manson. Victoria is an Argentine-American teenager. She initially began writing her own songs at age 12 and taught herself to play the ukulele, guitar and the piano in between school and learning to skateboard.

“80’s Movie” is a homage to the music and time before Victoria was born. It has that unrequited love story among the safe images of the 80’s wrapped in a dreampop package.

