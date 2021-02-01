The End Is In Sight But I’m Nearsighted

The vaccine is out. Numerous ones from England to China. People are getting vaccinated. 2021 may be the end of COVID-19. Except for:

1. Rapidly spreading variants

2. Supply issues with the vaccine

3. Too many people getting sick and dying everyday

February is Black History Month. It is a month to honor leaders who have made a difference. I heard this morning that the Black Lives Matter organization may be nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize. It is great to hear, but like so many other nominees, we are still waiting for peace. The demonstrations of last summer still pound in our ears. The promised changes have become minutia to COVID-19. The problems remain unanswered.

Late last week I received a concert notice from a major promotions company. It promised a live show at a large local venue in April….2022. This week the first artists were announced for SXSW 2021. I will be scouring them soon. SXSW 2021 is virtual this year. For every ray of sunshine I see, there are as many clouds. 2021 will be the year of change.

Sincerely,

Alex Teitz

Editor-In-Chief

FEMMUSIC